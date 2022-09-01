OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.11

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 3867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

OneMain Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 58.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 49,661 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.5% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 9.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 86,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

