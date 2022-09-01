Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 4.6 %

ONTO stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 265,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.