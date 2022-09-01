Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.

Ooma Trading Down 3.7 %

Ooma stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 130,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $283.10 million, a P/E ratio of -194.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ooma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 49.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

