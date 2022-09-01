Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Opera had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. Opera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $553.80 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Opera

OPRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

