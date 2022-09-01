Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Opera had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Opera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Opera Stock Down 0.6 %

OPRA stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $553.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Opera by 200.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at $604,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Opera Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPRA. Cowen lowered their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

