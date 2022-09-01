OppFi (OPFI) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OppFi to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.32 OppFi Competitors $4.18 billion $809.62 million 2.54

OppFi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s peers have a beta of 8.04, meaning that their average share price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OppFi and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 241 1239 1744 51 2.49

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 73.82%. Given OppFi’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -34.46% 19.50% 1.85%

Summary

OppFi peers beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

