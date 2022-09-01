Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.22. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 180 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Orla Mining Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $969.96 million, a PE ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.