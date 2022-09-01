Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.22. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $969.96 million, a PE ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,228 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth $105,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Orla Mining by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,841,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after acquiring an additional 279,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.