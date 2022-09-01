Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 9.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCRGet Rating)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.01. 23,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,785,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $57,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 59.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

