Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 503,516 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -849.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 737,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 409,149 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 121,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,462 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

