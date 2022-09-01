Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

