Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $6.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Danske lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

