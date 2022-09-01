Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Citigroup

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $2.40 to $2.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.94 and a quick ratio of 16.94. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

