Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 126,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,496,828 shares.The stock last traded at $51.36 and had previously closed at $53.14.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.