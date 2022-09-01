Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.58 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OXM stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.43. 489,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

