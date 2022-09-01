Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $654.88.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $13.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $542.89. The stock had a trading volume of 70,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $421.55 and a one year high of $640.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.93.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,466 shares of company stock valued at $418,599,046. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.