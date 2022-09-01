Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Biogen worth $40,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.36. 1,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,898. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $345.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.84 and its 200 day moving average is $207.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

