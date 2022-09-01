Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 107,485 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 107,485 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $41,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 30,941.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 690,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,188,000 after purchasing an additional 688,757 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $194.06. 19,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.90. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.