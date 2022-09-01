Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $31.82 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $31,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.