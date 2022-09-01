Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $31.82 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $31,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

FNF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.86. 11,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

