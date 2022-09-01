Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420,271 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $35,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,661,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

