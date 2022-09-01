Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,777 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Incyte worth $37,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Incyte by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Incyte by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Incyte by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $70.39. 9,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

