Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

PK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

PK stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,459 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,696,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,509,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

