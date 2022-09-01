Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.25

Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 88233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.13).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.67.

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

