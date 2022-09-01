Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 6.5 %

PDCO traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,065. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Several research firms have commented on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after acquiring an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.