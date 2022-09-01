Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

PDCO stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after buying an additional 100,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after buying an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

