Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.17

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 594629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

