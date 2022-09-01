Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) vs. Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Critical Comparison

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pegasystems and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 8 1 0 2.11 Hut 8 Mining 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.22%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 293.16%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pegasystems has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.64, suggesting that its share price is 364% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -31.10% -29.68% -7.07% Hut 8 Mining -58.30% 2.24% 1.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and Hut 8 Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.21 billion 2.48 -$63.04 million ($4.65) -7.89 Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.75 -$58.02 million ($0.56) -3.50

Hut 8 Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hut 8 Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats Pegasystems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

