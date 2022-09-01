Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as high as C$1.08. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 75,215 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Perpetual Energy Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Company Profile
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
