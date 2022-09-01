Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as high as C$1.08. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 75,215 shares traded.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$41,875.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,569,467. In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$94,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$756,524.65. Also, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$41,875.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,569,467.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

