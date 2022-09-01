Persistence (XPRT) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $81.31 million and approximately $651,316.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004396 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133726 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034245 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085553 BTC.
Persistence Coin Profile
Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 148,006,908 coins and its circulating supply is 119,006,915 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Persistence Coin Trading
