Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.56.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. 39,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

