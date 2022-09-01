Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.56.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. 39,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
