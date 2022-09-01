Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 697,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,477. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 601,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 586,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

