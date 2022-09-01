Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Trading Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,237,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Plateau Energy Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The stock has a market cap of C$75.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

