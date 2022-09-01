Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.26

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 3308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.
PLTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.20.
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
