Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $20.56. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 4,330 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

