POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Down 7.9%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 5,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 526,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The stock has a market cap of $878.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 447,863 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

