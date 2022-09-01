POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Down 7.9%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 5,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 526,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $878.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.