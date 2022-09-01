POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 7.9%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.50. 5,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 526,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
The firm has a market cap of $878.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
