POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 7.9%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.50. 5,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 526,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $878.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447,863 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,115,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

