Polygon (MATIC) Hits Market Cap of $7.41 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.41 billion and $484.85 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00133484 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087115 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022281 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,682,124,704 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
