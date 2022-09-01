PolySwarm Hits 1-Day Volume of $739,391.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $20.24 million and $739,391.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,972.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00133930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086304 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

