Portillo’s (PTLO) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Portillo’s to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69% Portillo’s Competitors 1.09% -54.39% 1.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portillo’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million $5.99 million -57.95 Portillo’s Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 9.59

Analyst Recommendations

Portillo’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portillo’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 Portillo’s Competitors 484 3960 5208 200 2.52

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $44.11, indicating a potential upside of 100.32%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portillo’s competitors beat Portillo’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

