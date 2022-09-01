Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.79. 17,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 41,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWCDF. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

