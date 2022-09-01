PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

