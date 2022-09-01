Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

