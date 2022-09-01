Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading Up 2.9%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Procaps Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 177,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

