Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading Up 2.9%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
