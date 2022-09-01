Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RXDX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $52.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 546,100 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

