ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.49. 318,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,908,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.