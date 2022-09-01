Providence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 320,837 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,098,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.04. 552,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.