Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

ITB stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,109 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

