Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,619. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

