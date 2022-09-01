Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,653,383. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

