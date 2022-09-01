Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $170.90

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.90 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 179.39 ($2.17), with a volume of 270588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.08).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Shore Capital downgraded Provident Financial to a “house stock” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.14).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.92 million and a PE ratio of 406.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a current ratio of 32.18 and a quick ratio of 32.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

