Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,712,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543,092 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.52% of Public Storage worth $6,522,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.10. 13,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.84. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

